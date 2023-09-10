The Atlanta Braves became the first team to clinch a playoff berth, rallying to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 as Matt Olson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Atlanta (93-49) reached the postseason for the sixth straight year, the second-longest streak in franchise history. The Braves won 11 straight NL East titles from 1995-2005. Entering Sunday, the Braves held a 14-game lead over second-place Philadelphia in the NL East.