ALTOONA, Pa. – The Altoona Curve announced their 2023 team award winners on Saturday.
Infielder Liover Peguero, now with the Pittsburgh Pirates, was named the team’s Most Valuable Player, relievers Cameron Junker and Nick Dombkowski were named the team’s Firemen of the Year, right-hander Jared Jones was named the team’s Pitcher of the Year and infielder Claudio Finol was named the team’s Unsung Hero.
Acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of the Starling Marte trade in 2019, Peguero returned to Altoona for the 2023 season and took his game to another level. After batting .259 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs, 58 RBIs and drawing 29 walks in 121 games with Altoona in 2022, Peguero became one of the Eastern League’s most impactful hitters during the 2023 season. He put it all together in the month of June, batting .307 with eight doubles, seven home runs, 13 RBIs and 11 walks in 24 games played. In 69 games before his call-up to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 4, Peguero batted .260 with 20 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 34 RBIs and drew 32 walks with 19 stolen bases. Following a short stint with the Indians, Peguero was promoted to Pittsburgh on July 17 where he has remained for the rest of the season.
The Altoona bullpen has been asked to cover the third-most innings by an Eastern League team this season. The team’s two Firemen of the Year, Dombkowski and Junker, proved themselves as the most valuable members of the Curve pitching staff.
Dombkowski was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pirates in 2021 out of the University of Hartford and quickly climbed the Pirates minor-league system. Dombkowski entered the season rated by Baseball America as having the "best control" in the Pirates minor-league system and hit his stride in mid-April with a 7 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings streak. As the calendar flipped to June, Dombkowski was asked for more slotting in as a starter for bullpen days including a career-long outing of 4 2/3 innings on June 16 at Somerset to lead Altoona to a victory. Dombkowski was one of the Eastern League’s most reliable pitchers in the month of July, permitted just two runs in 16 innings. Since June 4, the 24-year-old left-hander has a 4-4 record with a 2.97 ERA in 18 appearances and six starts with Altoona.
Junker was selected in the 10th round by the Pirates in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He has been asked to pitch in some of the team’s stickiest spots. Junker was unscored upon in 10 outings in the month of May covering 13 2/3 innings pitched with 12 strikeouts. Junker went 25 1/3 innings to start the season before allowing a home run and has pitched well down the stretch of the season, recording a 2.63 ERA in 11 games since July 26.
The Curve’s 2023 Pitcher of the Year, Jones, delivered 10 electric starts to begin the season, recording a 2.23 ERA. Jones allowed two runs or fewer in each of his appearances with Altoona, highlighted by his most complete start of the season on June 8 at Richmond. Jones carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning of his start as he recorded five strikeouts in his longest start of the campaign, 6 1/3 innings. Jones struck out five batters or more in seven of his 10 outings with Altoona. The 21-year-old from Whittier, California, was ranked as the No. 89 overall prospect in minor-league baseball by Baseball America at the time of his call-up to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 14. In 108 1/3 innings with Altoona and Indianapolis this year, Jones has struck out 128 batters, second-most among Pirates minor leaguers.
The team’s Unsung Hero, Finol, has fulfilled an invaluable role for the team playing three infield positions and spending several games behind the plate this season. His versatility and positive attitude have consistently raised the mood of his teammates and coaches. Finol has made several impacts on the field throughout the year, including catching his first career game in late-April at Reading and bunting home the winning run of Altoona’s win in 10 innings at Richmond on June 11.
