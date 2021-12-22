NEW FLORENCE – The region lost one of its most successful and respected coaches on Wednesday morning with the death of former Laurel Valley High School football and baseball coach Jerry Page.
Page died at age 89 of complications from pneumonia, his son Greg said.
“A sad day,” said United High School football coach Kevin Marabito, who played for Laurel Valley when Page was on the staff and later served as an assistant coach to his mentor.
“When I look at the time I was blessed with to be around him, it’s just an honor,” Marabito said. “Everyone knew him as the football coach, but he was a guy who was there for the kids whether you were a football player, a math student or someone in the community. He was going to help to mold you into a better person.
“With him, there was never a negative said. Everything Coach Page did was to find the positive.”
Laurel Valley athletics and the Page family were intertwined for decades, with Jerry leading the football team to 206 victories and 16 out of a possible 24 playoff appearances as head coach from 1979 to 2008. He had served as an assistant football coach from 1961 until he took the top spot.
Laurel Valley won District 6 Class 1A football championships in 1989, 1990 and 1993. That '93 squad won its first 13 games and advanced to the PIAA semifinal round.
A Cambria County native and graduate of Portage Area High School, Page coached the Rams baseball team for 35 seasons and he was the boys basketball team’s official scorekeeper for decades.
‘How you treat people’
His wife of 60 years, Bonnie, supported Jerry and the Rams through all of those football, basketball and baseball seasons. Son Greg coached the Homer-Center football team to a state runner-up finish in 2017 as his parents proudly followed the Wildcats’ march.
“It was how you treat people,” Greg Page said of the most important lesson he learned from his father. “You have to have an open mind to deal with people from a lot of different backgrounds – young, old, rich, poor.
"Teaching at a rural school like Laurel Valley, he loved it. If you show people you’re going to treat them right and work hard, you’re going to have the respect factor and have a positive impact on people.
“People saw that, and that’s what I think is important.”
Sam Zambanini has coached the Conemaugh Township baseball team to more than 400 wins and had 119 victories in 22 seasons as the Indians’ football coach. Along the way, he had plenty of encounters with Page-led teams.
“Coaching against him in two sports, he was just an absolutely first-class individual,” Zambanini said. “Jerry never had anything negative to say about any other team. It was always positive stuff about his opponents.
“He was a disciplinarian. His teams, if you played for Jerry Page, you walked the line. You did what was right. You weren’t unsportsmanlike. You were, ‘Yes, sir. No, sir.’ "
‘Respect for each other’
Former Conemaugh Valley High School football coach John Jacoby and Page squared off many times in the old Appalachian Conference. The Blue Jays won their only District 6 football title against the Rams at Mansion Park in 1992.
Jacoby said he cherished his friendship with Page for more than those football memories. In fact, they were part of a group of area football coaches who used to gather on weekends during the offseason to play poker.
“Jerry was just as competitive in poker as he was in football,” Jacoby said, chuckling. “Jerry and I were good friends. We would talk during the season. We would trade information that we had, which was common among coaches back then. We didn’t have the technology they have today. It was a real personal relationship.”
Like most people who recalled Page’s teams, Jacoby remembered the demeanor the Rams players displayed, win or lose.
“His players, when the game was over, the game was over,” Jacoby said. “No matter how hard-fought it was, both teams shook hands and respected each other. That’s what it came down to, respect for each other and the teams.”
‘Super loss to football’
During an interview posted on Facebook by WCCSradio.com, former Blairsville High School football coach Ab Dettorre said that even though Page hadn’t coached in more than a decade, his loss still impacted the region’s sports scene.
“It’s almost like it’s a passing of an era of that type of coach, a guy that’s invested not only in his team but his players and their lives, their families, the community,” Dettorre told WCCS. “It’s just a super loss to football in general and humanity.
“He was an outstanding football coach who had the respect of his players and the community,” Dettorre said. “He was a gentleman in every meaning of the word but believe me he was a competitor, too.”
In addition to his wife and son Greg, Jerry Page is survived by children Scott, Jeff, Todd and Elaine. Kenneth Stuart Funeral Home in New Florence will handle the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.