Sam Sharbaugh

Conemaugh Township senior Sam Sharbaugh eyes a putt on No.12 during a tri-match at Oakbrook Golf Course in Ferrelton, Wednesday, Aug.16, 2023. Sharbaugh finished the half-round at +5.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Golf

High School

Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Carroll, Bishop Guilfoyle, Central, Central Cambria, Penn Cambria at Tyrone, 1 p.m.

River Valley at Ferndale, 3 p.m.

Portage at Homer-Center, 3 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Northern Cambria, 3 p.m.

North Star at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 3 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at West Shamokin, 3 p.m.

High School Girls

Hempfield at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Goldey-Beacom at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.

College Women

Gannon at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.

High School Boys

Johnstown Christian School at Grace Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Forest Hills at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

McConnellsburg at Conemaugh Township, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

North Star at United, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Windber at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills vs. Central Cambria, at United, 5 p.m.

Johnstown Christian School at Grace Prep, 5 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Carroll-McCort, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Northern Garrett, 6:30 p.m.

Richland at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Forest Hills at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 4 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Windber, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Portage at Claysburg-Kimmel, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Shade, 6 p.m.

Central at Windber, 6 p.m.

Football

High School

Junior Varsity

Chestnut Ridge at McCort-Carroll, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Greater Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Meyersdale at North Star, 5 p.m.

Portage at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Everett, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley vs. United Valley, at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.

Tussey Mountain at Windber, 7 p.m.

