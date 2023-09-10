Golf
High School
Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Carroll, Bishop Guilfoyle, Central, Central Cambria, Penn Cambria at Tyrone, 1 p.m.
River Valley at Ferndale, 3 p.m.
Portage at Homer-Center, 3 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Northern Cambria, 3 p.m.
North Star at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 3 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at West Shamokin, 3 p.m.
High School Girls
Hempfield at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Goldey-Beacom at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.
College Women
Gannon at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.
High School Boys
Johnstown Christian School at Grace Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Forest Hills at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
McConnellsburg at Conemaugh Township, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
North Star at United, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Windber at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills vs. Central Cambria, at United, 5 p.m.
Johnstown Christian School at Grace Prep, 5 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Carroll-McCort, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Northern Garrett, 6:30 p.m.
Richland at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Forest Hills at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 4 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Windber, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Portage at Claysburg-Kimmel, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Shade, 6 p.m.
Central at Windber, 6 p.m.
Football
High School
Junior Varsity
Chestnut Ridge at McCort-Carroll, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Greater Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Meyersdale at North Star, 5 p.m.
Portage at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Everett, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley vs. United Valley, at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.
Tussey Mountain at Windber, 7 p.m.
