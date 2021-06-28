Isaiah Ortega-Jones went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and scored twice to pace a 13-hit attack that lifted the West Virginia Miners to an 11-6 Prospect League victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats Sunday afternoon at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Miners (14-12) scored in five of the first six innings to build a six-run advantage before the Mill Rats (7-20) rallied to pull within 8-6 in the bottom of the seventh. However, West Virginia answered with three more insurance runs in the top of the eighth to put the contest in hand and end a three-game losing streak.
“We’ve had some good hitting games, and this one came at the right time,” said Miners manager Tim Epling. “Some of our guys have been banged up, and we’ve played some people who haven’t had a lot of reps this season.”
Denver Blinn finished 3-for-5, scored three runs and drove in two for the Miners, including a solo homer in the eighth.
Winning pitcher Jacob Kinsell improved to 2-1 on the year as he gave up two runs on two hits in five innings of work.
Ben Newbert had three of Johnstown’s eight hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Mill Rats.
“We hit the ball hard and hit the ball well, but were hitting it right at people today,” said Johnstown manager Parker Lynn. “They got the timely hits on their end, and we didn’t.”
Blinn led off the game with a double and later scored on Ortega-Jones’s infield hit to put the Miners on the board before the Mill Rats tied it in the home half of the first. Owen Sabol drew a leadoff walk and came in on Newbert’s ground-rule double.
Mac Danford doubled to lead off the top of the second and came home on Blinn’s sacrifice fly to put the Miners back on top, and West Virginia added two more runs in the third on Zachary Doss’s two-out double down the right-field line that plated Danford and Pat Mills to make it 4-1.
Ortega-Jones’s two-out run-scoring double in the top of the fifth stretched the Miners’ lead to four. Johnstown got one back in the bottom of the fifth on Newbert’s two-out RBI single that brought in D.J. Alexander to pull the Mill Rats within 5-2.
Kenneth Melendez and Blinn began the top of the sixth with consecutive hits for the Miners, and one out later, both scored on Ortega-Jones’s double to left.
“The last few games, I felt I was getting under the ball, so I made an adjustment to try to get on top of the ball,” Ortega-Jones said. “I wanted to be aggressive with runners in scoring position.”
Ortega-Jones then advanced to third on a wild pitch and came in on Mills’ sacrifice fly to make it 8-2.
The Mill Rats subsequently loaded the bases with two outs in the home half of the sixth, and after Andre Good scored on a wild pitch, Sabol lined a single to left that brought in Dylan Swarmer and Cameron Walker to cut the deficit to three.
“When we have a lead, our pitchers have to be more aggressive with fastballs and not try to pitch around the plate,” Epling said. “We need to play to win and not just play not to lose.”
Johnstown later pulled within 8-6 in the following frame when Newbert’s leadoff triple was followed by Damian Yenzi’s run-scoring single, but that was as close as the Mill Rats would get.
In the top of the eighth, Blinn blasted his third home run of the year over the center field wall, and after Brendan Williams was hit by a pitch and Ortega-Jones singled, Mills followed with a two-run triple to set the eventual final.
The Mill Rats go on the road for a pair at Chillicothe before returning home to face the Miners on Thursday in the first of a two-game set.
