Lofty expectations met several quarterbacks this season in their first year as full-time starters at the position.
Through three weeks, they’ve mostly been up to the challenge.
Penn Cambria graduate Garrett Harrold earned 2022 Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year honors and currently is on the Duquesne University roster.
Filling those large-sized cleats in Cresson is athletic sophomore Brady Jones, who sat out the 2022 season due to an injury. Jones has completed 57.1% of his passes (24 of 42) for 438 passing yards and seven touchdowns for the 2-1 Panthers.
Northern Cambria graduate Owen Bougher led the Colts to the program’s first District 6 Class 1A football crown a year ago. Senior Ethan Donatelli, a defensive force on 2022’s 10-win team, now has completed 69.6% of his passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns on a 2-1 squad.
Richland has developed a reputation as a “quarterback factory” under coach Brandon Bailey, himself a former star signal-caller at Forest Hills and a Division I college player.
Freshman Grayson Mahla stepped in after Sam Penna graduated. Penna had followed Kellan Stahl, who continued the cycle behind Joey Hauser, Jonny Kutchman and Matt Shaffer.
“That’s a pretty prolific run of Rams quarterbacks over the past decade.
Mahla has completed 28 of 50 passes, 56%, for 496 yards and five TDs on an undefeated Richland squad. A very Rams-like start to a tenure at quarterback.
Two other area quarterbacks had a taste of play at the position in 2022, but are getting their fill of full-time QB action in 2023.
Cambria Heights junior Isaac Weiland started a Week 9 win after then-senior quarterback Ty Stockley was injured in 2022. Through three weeks this year, Weiland has completed 19 of 33 passes for 288 yards and two TDs, as the Highlanders overcame a season-opening loss with two wins.
Windber’s Tanner Barkley has completed 17 of 30 passes for 260 yards and four scores in the Ramblers’ run-oriented offense. Barkley had logged time at quarterback in 2022 behind Ethan Brady on the District 5 Class 1A championship team.
Bedford’s Joey Huxta settled into the spot held by Kevin Ressler in 2022 and has thrown for 396 yards and four TDs.
Of course, there are some area mainstays at the quarterback position.
Berlin Brothersvalley senior Pace Prosser continues his extraordinary, multi-sport career with an area-high 604 passing yards and 10 TDs for the 3-0 Mountaineers.
Chestnut Ridge senior Nate Whysong has completed 29 of 45 passes for 417 yards and two scores for the 3-0 Lions. North Star senior Connor Yoder has thrown for 465 yards and five TDs on a 2-1 Cougars squad.
United Valley senior Isaac Worthington has thrown for 301 yards on an undefeated Lions squad. That’s almost as many yards as he passed for in 10 games during the 2022 season (373), showing just how far the entire United Valley program has developed in the second season of a co-op between Blacklick Valley and United.
Forest Hills junior Nate Cornell is in a somewhat different situation. This is the first time Cornell was named the starter at the season’s outset, but he also saw significant time in 2022. Cornell moved into the starting job on Sept. 23 and helped the Rangers split their final six games in 2022.
This season, Cornell has hit on 38 of 74 passes for 493 yards and four touchdowns for the 2-1 Rangers.
Offensive production: Windber junior running back Luke Hostetler tops the area with 760 rushing yards on 58 carries. Hostetler also has an area-high 66 points and 11 touchdowns.
Penn Cambria senior wide receiver Carter McDermott has 11 catches for 258 yards, and Northern Cambria junior Ty Dumm has 18 receptions for 245 yards.
On the defensive: Bedford’s Quincy Swaim has an area-high 48 tackles, including 28 solo stops for the 1-2 Bisons. Forest Hills’ Kory Marsalko is second with 46 tackles.
Bedford’s Joey Huxta is third with 41 and Forest Hills’ Xander Richardson is fourth with 40 stops.
Chestnut Ridge’s Braden Ickes tops the area with four sacks, followed by Windber’s Eddie Richards at 31/2.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Prosser has an area-best four interceptions, followed by McCort-Carroll’s Bentley Bainey, Meyersdale’s Malachi Carr and Cambria Heights’ Marshall Eckenrode, each with three picks.
Strong leg: Berlin Brothersvalley’s Connor Montgomery and Windber’s Bryson Costa are tied for the area lead with 22 kicking points.
Montgomery has made 16 of 17 extra-point kicks and is perfect on two field-goal attempts.
Costa converted 19 of 20 extra points and made his only field-goal attempt.
Penn Cambria’s Andrew Dillon has 17 kicking points, booting 11 of 13 extra-point attempts and going 2-for-2 on field-goal tries.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
