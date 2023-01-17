Basketball

College Men

Mount Aloysius at Penn State Altoona, 7 p.m.

College Women

Penn State Altoona at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Forest Hills at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Richland at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Marion Center, 6 p.m.

Central at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Portage at United, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Richland at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

North Star at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Windber at Shade, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley vs. Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.

Rifle

High School

Northern Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 3 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Meyersdale, 4 p.m.

Rockwood at Portage, 4 p.m.

Swimming

High School

Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 4:15 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 5 p.m.

Central Cambria at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

College

Gannon at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.

High School

Claysburg-Kimmel at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you