Basketball
College Men
Mount Aloysius at Penn State Altoona, 7 p.m.
College Women
Penn State Altoona at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Forest Hills at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Richland at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Marion Center, 6 p.m.
Central at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Portage at United, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Richland at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
North Star at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Windber at Shade, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley vs. Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.
Rifle
High School
Northern Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 3 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Meyersdale, 4 p.m.
Rockwood at Portage, 4 p.m.
Swimming
High School
Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 4:15 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 5 p.m.
Central Cambria at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
College
Gannon at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.
High School
Claysburg-Kimmel at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.