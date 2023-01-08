Basketball

College Men

Grove City (junior varsity) at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.

High School Boys

Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Central at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Blacklick Valley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Northern Garrett at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6 p.m.

Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Portage at Bellwood-Antis, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Central, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Blacklick Valley at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Johnstown Christian, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Shade at Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.

North Star at Windber, 6 p.m.

Rifle

High School

Rockwood at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 3 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at North Star, 4 p.m.

Portage at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Swimming

High School

Central Cambria at Westmont Hilltop

Huntingdon at Somerset, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Altoona, 5 p.m.

Richland at Marion Center, 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you