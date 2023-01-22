Basketball

College Men

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College at Garrett College, 6 p.m.

High School Boys

Westmont Hilltop at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Richland at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Central at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Portage at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Blacklick Valley at North Star, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at United, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Windber, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Johnstown Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Homer-Center at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Central, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Johnstown Christian, 6 p.m.

Windber at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Richland, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 6 p.m.

Rifle

High School

Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 3 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Meyersdale, 4 p.m.

North Star at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Swimming

High School

Marion Center at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Hollidaysburg, 5 p.m.

