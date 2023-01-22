Basketball
College Men
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College at Garrett College, 6 p.m.
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Richland at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Central at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Portage at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Blacklick Valley at North Star, 6 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at United, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Windber, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Johnstown Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Homer-Center at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Central, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Johnstown Christian, 6 p.m.
Windber at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Richland, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Yough, 6 p.m.
Rifle
High School
Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 3 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Meyersdale, 4 p.m.
North Star at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Swimming
High School
Marion Center at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Hollidaysburg, 5 p.m.
