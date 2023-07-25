HARRISBURG – Former Johnstown Mill Rat Trey Lipscomb swatted a go-ahead home run in the sixth for the Harrisburg Senators as they edged the Altoona Curve 6-5 on Tuesday.
Lipscomb’s solo home run to left gave Harrisburg a 5-4 lead with Lucius Fox delivering another run when his bunt single to first plated Jackson Cluff.
Altoona’s last gasp came in the eighth on Mason Martin’s solo shot to right, his 16th roundtripper of the season.
Altoona opened the scoring with three runs in the second, using Connor Scott’s two-run blast and run-scoring double-play grounder from Chavez Young to build onto the lead.
After Jacob Young’s three-run home run in the third knotted the score, Altoona went back ahead on a solo shot by Young.
The Senators’ Fox replied in the bottom of the fifth with a homer of his own to draw the score even at 4.
