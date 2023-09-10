JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Saturday’s races were canceled at Jennerstown Speedway Complex due to rain.
Barry Awtey (late models), Brent Bickerstaff (street stocks), Ken Burkholder (chargers), Jason Busch (modifieds), Josh Dunmyer (pro stocks) and Caleb Vasos (fast 4s) were declared division champions.
Awtey finished with 1,028 points and five victories in late models. The rest of the top five included Garry Wiltrout (989), Teddy Gibala (954), Owen Houpt (917) and Bryan Shipp (916).
In street stocks, Bickerstaff (871, three wins) finished ahead of Richard Meehleib Jr. (835), Dale Kimberly (815), Cindy Shaulis (771) and Mel Wilt (745).
Burkholder (836, six wins) defeated Darin Mauzy (817), Nick Niemiec (777), Bob Mostoller (763) and Justin Frampton (682) in chargers.
In modifieds, Busch (932, two wins) topped John Fama (889), Tom Golik (846), Mike Carlson (782) and Doug Glessner (754).
Dunmyer (1,064, seven wins) was ahead of Will Hemminger (1,046), Kyle Burkholder (1,000), Chris Brink (891) and Jeff Giles (877) in pro stocks.
In fast 4s, Vasos (962, six wins) was atop the leaderboard above Skylar Berkey (932), Donald Hillegass (842), Allen Ohler (819) and Travis Shaffer (812).
