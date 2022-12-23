Junior linebacker Cody Kimmel said he and his teammates on the Berlin Brothersvalley defense simply were taking care of business while stringing together seven consecutive shutouts to open the 2022 high school football season.
“As a defense, it’s our job not to let anyone score,” Kimmel said. “As for being a very good defense, it’s what any defense’s goal is – to not let up a point.”
But, Kimmel admitted, “It was awesome to be a part of something like that.”
Awesome was a word frequently used to describe a Mountaineers defense that finished with eight shutouts and only allowed 39 points while going undefeated through the first 11 weeks.
Coach Doug Paul’s team won the WestPAC title in the conference’s final football season and shut out previously undefeated Heritage Conference champion Penns Manor in the Appalachian Bowl.
Kimmel was a focal point of the defensive dominance, collecting 92 tackles, with 46 solo stops. He had 21/2 sacks and added an interception and a fumble recovery on an 11-1 team that finished as District 5-8 Class 2A runner-up.
The Tribune-Democrat named Kimmel its 2022 All-Area Football Team Defensive Player of the Year.
“He really came into his own this year,” said Paul, whose team’s only loss was to eventual Class 2A state runner-up Westinghouse. “We moved him up to linebacker at the end of last season. Without even having any practice, we just threw him into a game. He was a natural.
“He was a film junkie. He read his keys. He was a sure tackler. He had an exceptional year. This is one of the best years we’ve had from a Berlin linebacker, and we’ve had some good ones.”
The 6-foot, 180-pound Kimmel earned Defensive Player of the Year honors among a strong group nominated by 21 area coaches. Other nominees included Richland’s Jordan Nichols, Northern Cambria’s Cody Dumm, Bedford’s Max Washington and Ethan Weber, Cambria Heights’ Ty Stockley, Forest Hills’ Devon Brezovec and Kimmel’s Berlin teammate Holby McClucas.
“Cody’s one of the hardest-workers we had in the offseason,” Paul said. “He really put the time in. It’s a great honor, not only for him, but it’s also a team award. He’d be the first to tell you it wouldn’t be possible without the defensive line up front.
“He was one of the leaders.
“It made it nice with all of the quality players we had there. He was the one who shone.”
Berlin allowed opponents to reach double-digit scoring only four times in 12 games this season. None scored more than 14 points, until then-undefeated Westinghouse of the Pittsburgh City League beat the Mountaineers 59-7.
“It was really cool because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing that happened,” Kimmel said. “It was very special.
“We’re such a tight group and our coaches do a fantastic job,” he said. “They know what to do in situations. Coach Dante Paul (defensive coordinator), he knows the game. It’s crazy how much he knows.”
The players trusted the coaching staff and believed in the mission.
“Our coaches just made us bust our butts,” Kimmel said.
“We knew we were going to have something special. We worked hard for it. Lifting, running, practices, seven-on- sevens. We were doing it all.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
