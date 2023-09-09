ALTOONA, Pa. – Jase Bowen doubled twice in a 2-for-3 game as Altoona defeated Harrisburg 9-2 in a rain-shortened game on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The Curve welcomed 6,663 fans in attendance on Saturday, putting Altoona’s 2023 season attendance at 303,352 with one home game remaining.
The Curve scored two runs in the first inning, five runs in the second and two runs in the third to jump out to the 9-0 lead. Bowen came up with two outs and two runners on base in the first inning and drove a double down the left-field line to give Altoona a 2-0 lead.
Jacob Gonzalez reignited the offense in the second with an RBI single to score Andres Alvarez. Eli Wilson followed with a single before two outs were recorded by Harrisburg’s starter Michael Cuevas. Matt Fraizer then delivered a two-run single before Joe Perez singled to score Fraizer. Bowen returned to the plate with his second RBI double to make it a 7-0 game.
Wilson blasted a two-run home run off reliever Patrick Ruotolo, his third of the season with Altoona, to make it 9-0 in the third inning. Wilson, Gonzalez, Bowen and Perez all finished with two hits in the rain-shortened win.
Aaron Shortridge earned the win for Altoona, tossing 5 1/3 innings in the start with seven strikeouts. He allowed back-to-back home runs to James Wood and Brady House to open the fourth inning to account for Harrisburg’s only runs. The game went into a rain delay in the top of the sixth inning with the bases loaded for Harrisburg and one out recorded.
Perez extended his on-base streak to 24 games in the win for Altoona, while Jackson Glenn saw his 20-game on-base streak come to an end, finishing 0-for-3. With the win, Altoona clinched a series victory and improved to 28-32 in the second half, 62-66.
