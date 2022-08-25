DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – In only nine games last season, Tanner Shirley passed for 2,002 yards, second-most in the area.
The Conemaugh Township senior has settled into the role as both a prolific passer and a leader on an Indians squad coming off a 4-5 season with one pandemic-related cancellation.
“Tanner Shirley will be a 31/2-, almost four-year, starter – very experienced,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “His instincts are so good. His freshman year (in 2019), he came in when Jackson (Byer) had an injury. Their connection was special over the years. Tanner has total control of the offense. His poise – he’s so steady.”
Byer, a five-sport standout and one of the region’s top athletes last school year, has graduated.
Shirley still will have plenty of targets, such as Ethan Black, who was second on the team with 638 receiving yards last season and then won PIAA gold medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash events at Shippensburg University.
“Ethan is special,” Penna said of Black, who made 28 catches as a junior last season.
“I think you’ll see him do a little more than just catch the ball this year. He’s such a game-changer. When he gets out in the open, he’s gone.
“He just has a different level of speed. He was able to do that last year, too. We just have to find different ways to get the ball into his hands.”
That’s where Shirley is at his best. He completed 124 of 233 passes last season and his passing yardage ranked second behind Richland’s Kellan Stahl (2,777).
“He throws the ball fantastic. He runs well. He’s always about to make a play,” Penna said of his veteran quarterback. “Pound for pound, he’s a very tough kid. He’s taken his share of shots and played through injuries. He never complains. Never says a word.”
The Indians opened the season at 1-3 but won three of their final five games, including a 64-7 victory over Everett in the season finale.
The Indians entered the first year of a co-op with Shade last season and were ineligible for the District 5 playoffs because of the bump up in classification resulting from the additional players.
“It’s definitely a different feeling,” Shirley said. “Last year, obviously we wanted to win, but it was a disappointment knowing the season was going to end after a certain amount of games.
“This year, there is a lot more to play for.”
Shirley believes the Indians are poised to take a positive step during the team’s final season in the WestPAC. Conemaugh Township will move to the Heritage Conference in 2023.
“I’m excited to combine the experience we have with the new energy our underclassmen are bringing in,” said Shirley, who has 3,446 career passing yards.
“I think this year we’ve been the most dedicated as far as summer workouts go. I’m hoping that propels us into the season.”
Senior two-way lineman Nathanael Snoeberger (6-0, 235) said the offensive line has shown improvement.
“This year definitely has been the most I’ve seen our linemen in the weight room,” Snoeberger said. “The freshmen and the sophomores have been way more dedicated and they’ve been there almost every single time. I’ve had a ton of workouts with them and I’m excited to see what they can do.”
Penna has similar thoughts.
The coach is eager to observe how players who waited their turn or were injured a year ago will respond.
“We have some guys coming in who didn’t get a chance to play last year, with Kyler Mauzy injured and Jon Updyke was ineligible (after transferring from Greater Johnstown),” Penna said.
“We have a nice group of kids. I really like how these guys have worked. We’re 25 or 30 strong all summer in the weight room.
“Jon Updyke has played his share of football. Our freshman team was undefeated last year and they bring a lot of talent to the table to mix with the guys we have,” Penna added. “Ethan Black speaks for himself. I think he’s ready to emerge. Our kids from Shade, Thor O’Shipp and David Leipchak, are really going to burst out. Hopefully we can be more balanced and not as pass heavy.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
