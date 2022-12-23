After three straight losings seasons, including a disappointing 2-8 record a year ago, the Northern Cambria football team had had enough.
“A lot of hard work, a lot of guys just being tired of losing and not being given a whole lot of respect,” Northern Cambria eighth-year head coach Sam Shutty said of his District 6 Class 1A champions.
“A lot of it was just playing selfless football and playing as a team. That is something this group of seniors and this group of players didn’t have an opportunity to do for whatever reason before this.
“This goes to show what teamwork can achieve.”
Northern Cambria’s memorable and historic run included a 10-4 record after the team had combined for only 10 wins the three previous seasons.
Along the way, the Colts beat border rival Cambria Heights twice – a 35-28 thriller in the season-opening Coal Bowl, and a 41-0 romp in a District 6 Class 1A semifinal.
Shutty’s squad played great defense to contain a powerful Penns Manor offense in a 12-6 victory in the district title game. It was the first District 6 football championship in Northern Cambria history.
The ride ended when District 4 power Canton defeated the Colts 42-13 in the state quarterfinals, but Northern Cambria had made a statement.
The Tribune-Democrat named Shutty as 2022 All- Area Football Team Coach of the Year. Shutty is the first Northern Cambria coach to claim the year-end award.
“It was such a great team effort,” said Shutty, who said he shared the honor with his coaching staff, players and the community. “There was just not one guy on offense where you could pinpoint him as the guy that a team could try to stop.
“Even off the bench, we had multiple guys who were able to come in and be as productive as the guy in front of them. That’s a true testament to the team and something tough to replicate.
“It’s a special thing and it’s been proven this year with our program.”
Northern Cambria won its first four games, but just as the Colts appeared to be rolling, back-to-back Heritage Conference losses to Homer-Center and Penns Manor put a dent in the momentum.
The Colts lost three times in five weeks. At 6-3, they faced a tough stretch, beginning with the Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover game and the district playoffs.
A 34-20 win at Conemaugh Township in the crossover put Northern Cambria back on track. Playoff wins over Moshannon Valley (55-28), Cambria Heights and Penns Manor followed.
Northern Cambria advanced to the District 6 title game for the first time since 2003 and took home its initial crown.
The Northern Cambria community embraced the moment, as large crowds followed the Colts. Fire and police department vehicles escorted the team bus to and from the district title and state playoff games.
“In my wildest dreams, I couldn’t imagine how much support we got – and still get,” Shutty said. “When we’re winning, everyone wants to be a part of that and that’s a special thing. But even last season when we were 2-8, the support of the community, the attendance and just the attitudes – these last two years, the support has really been there.
“This year, with the fire department and the escorts we got, the parents and non-parents, the teachers lining the streets, the pep rallies. Just a lot of things that they didn’t have to do as a community. They did it.
“It was amazing, a once-in-a-lifetime experience for this group of guys. They deserved it.
“It was a ride that I didn’t want to get off of.”
Shutty was nominated by coaches throughout the 21-team coverage area, with his name being mentioned repeatedly by coaches in the Heritage, Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and WestPAC.
Others nominated included Windber’s Matt Grohal, whose Ramblers won the District 5 Class 1A title for the first time since 2008; Richland’s Brandon Bailey, who led the Rams to 11 straight wins and a LHAC crown despite a rash of injuries to key players; Berlin Brothersvalley’s Doug Paul, whose 11-1 Mountaineers posted eight shutouts and reached the District 5-8 Class 2A subregional final; and Penn Cambria’s Nick Felus, who led the Panthers to a 9-2 record and District 6 Class 3A runner-up finish.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
