While staying in Tampa for the Outback Bowl, Aeneas Hawkins went out to dinner with some of his Penn State football teammates.
As they sat in the restaurant, sports shows were playing on televisions around them. and there on a screen was his uncle, Johnstown native Andrew Hawkins, a former college and pro player and now a successful broadcaster with NFL Network and several other outlets.
As a broadcast journalism major preparing to graduate this summer, Aeneas Hawkins was reminded that there is life after football.
On Wednesday, he announced on social media that he would be stepping away from playing football to focus on finishing school and moving forward with a career in sports marketing or programming.
“Life is good,” Aeneas, who grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, said in a phone interview from Penn State. “I feel good about the decision I made.”
So does his dad, Artrell Hawkins Jr., who starred at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, then at the University of Cincinnati before a 10-year NFL career as a defensive back with the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.
Artrell – blessed from his high school days with a rich baritone voice – also worked extensively in sports broadcasting after stepping away from the game as a player in 2008.
“I wanted my son to be comfortable with his decision to stop playing, and he is,” Artrell said.
“He has loved the game his whole life. But he has a lot going for him. He’ll have his degree.
“He’s done everything right. I’ve never gotten a bad report from his coaches or his professors. In fact, it’s been just the opposite.”
‘Physically demanding’
Injuries were a factor as Aeneas made his life-changing decision – as they were for his father, his uncle and so many who have chosen the path of football.
A highly sought-after defensive tackle, Aeneas suffered a broken foot twice while playing at Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati and endured a series of injuries at Penn State that kept him from reaching the top of the depth chart.
The list includes a torn ACL, two shoulder injuries – and five surgeries since 2013.
“I was always aware that football was not going to last as long as I might have wanted it to last,” Aeneas said.
Artrell said of himself that he “probably played two years too long.”
“When I was playing, you kind of felt boxed in, like you had to keep working for as long as possible,” Artrell said. “It’s a mental struggle as well as being physically demanding on your body.”
Andrew Hawkins also understands the physical grind of playing football.
He was an all-state player at Bishop McCort despite suffering a broken ankle, then starred at the University of Toledo.
His football stops included two Grey Cup championship seasons with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, a runner-up finish on a the reality show “4th and Long” – chasing a roster spot with the Dallas Cowboys – and six seasons as a wide receiver with the Bengals and Cleveland Browns from 2011-16.
In 2017, he tried out for the Patriots while also completing a master’s degree in sports management from Columbia University. He has put that education to good use with appearances on ESPN’s SportsCenter, the Discovery Channel and numerous other outlets – along with co-founding a sports media and training company, Status Pro. His lengthy resume includes an appearance in the film “The Ides Of March” and an Academy Award as producer of the animated short film “Hair Love” in 2020.
A ‘family business’
A young man moving from playing football to working in sports media could not find better mentors than those around Aeneas Hawkins.
“He’s one of the most talented dudes I know,” Aeneas said of his uncle. “I’ve been one of his biggest fans, ever since he was at McCort and on to Toledo and the NFL. He has really motivated and inspired me. I never thought there was anything I couldn’t do, and that’s partly from watching him.”
Andrew said he sees in his nephew “value well beyond the playing surface.”
Aeneas said faith is central to his life, while his lessons from football include “battling through adversity, staying disciplined with training and school work.”
Andrew’s message to Aeneas has been: “There are no guarantees. There are not a lot of seats available in these studios with what we’re doing, not a lot of seats in these rooms. But I truly believe Aeneas has a chance to be three times as good as me. He’s got the personality. He’s a football savant, and has been like that since he was 6 years old. He’s got the charisma. He’s got the knowledge, and most importantly, he works hard.”
Aeneas Hawkins comes from a family tree that also includes the late Artrell Hawkins Sr., his grandfather, who had a solid career at Pitt that landed him a spot in training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers; the late Carlton Haselrig, a cousin who was a national champion wrestler and an All-Pro guard with the Steelers; cousin Geroy Simon, the all-time career receiving yards leader in the CFL and assistant general manager of the Canadian league’s Edmonton Elks; cousin Jeff Richardson, who won a Super Bowl with the New York Jets; and close family friend LaRod Stephens-Howling, who played at Pitt then with the Steelers and Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.
Hawkins Sr., Haselrig, Simon, Richardson and Stephens-Howling were all standouts at Greater Johnstown High School.
The Hawkins brothers often call football the “family business” – an enterprise now in its third generation.
Aeneas said he hopes to start out doing media work for the Penn State team under Coach James Franklin.
But he’s got his eye on the paths to success traveled by so many before him.
“Watching them, I always saw football as a means to an end,” Aeneas said. “I’ve loved the game. I love the competition.
“But I knew it was time to take my energy elsewhere.”
Chip Minemyer is the editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, GM of The Times-News of Cumberland, Md., and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.