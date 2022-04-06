JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While his pedigree on the sidelines is well known throughout the area and within the Bishop McCort Catholic junior high football program, William Kory made a profound impact on countless lives as a geography professor at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Kory, 83, passed away at his Florida home over the weekend.
“I’ve known Dr. Kory for decades," former Bishop McCort Athletic Director Fran Zima said. "He was one of the most dedicated and dependable coaches that we ever had at McCort. He was extremely loyal. I know he loved coaching at the junior high level.
"I’m thinking he had a huge impact on the lives of hundreds of young football players. His record of success kind of speaks for itself. He’s going to be sorely missed by the McCort family for sure.”
Kory taught at Pitt-Johnstown from 1971 to 2020. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Buffalo (1966), a master’s degree in geography from Case Western Reserve (1969) and a doctorate in geography from Pittsburgh (1977). He helped establish the department of geography at the Johnstown campus.
“Dr. Kory was a favorite professor, beloved colleague and a distinguished ambassador of the campus to the community and beyond, greeting everyone with his characteristically charming smile, warmth and authenticity,” Pitt-Johnstown President Dr. Jem Spectar said in a statement.
Kory, who also was a member of the Southmont Borough Council and Bishop McCort board of education, coached in the Greater Johnstown Parochial League. He led St. Clement Church from 1983-88 and posted a 42-8 (.840 winning percentage) record. From 1989 to 2012, he racked up a 163-32-3 (.823 winning percentage) mark while leading the Bishop McCort junior high program. His squads went undefeated eight times and won five Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships.
“He was able to accomplish so much here," said Bishop McCort Principal and Chief Administrative Officer Tom Smith, who also serves as the varsity football coach. "He had undefeated season after undefeated season here.
"To him, it was about developing kids and helping kids. I think that’s why he had such a major impact here. Everybody that came across him in the football program was impacted by him in regard to Dr. Kory’s academic prowess and the emphasis that he put on academics."
Kory helped set the foundation for the golden era of Bishop McCort football in the 2000s. At the varsity level, the Crimson Crushers won District 6 titles in 2001, '06, '07, '08 and '09. The program also played in district championship games in 1995, 2002, '05, '10, '12, '16 and '17. In 2009, the Crimson Crushers lost in the PIAA Class 1A title game to Clairton. Bishop McCort earned four straight LHAC crowns between 2006-09.
"They understood expectations and standards because he upheld them," Smith said. "He did an unbelievable job of that. That was the most success McCort has ever had by winning district title after district title, playoff teams, all-state players, an opportunity to play in the state championship game.
"He helped develop those players and fed them into that varsity system, which got them on the fast track to success. Not just that, the emphasis that he put on being an all-around student with character. He embodied all of those things as a coach here at Bishop McCort. He was all about kids and helping people.”
Kory, survived by his wife Mary Ann, could be seen on the Bishop McCort sidelines through the 2021 fall season. He was a dedicated leader to the program.
“He started a long time ago coaching at the grade-school level in the Parochial football program," Zima said. "When he went to the junior high level at McCort, he continued to oversee the operation of the Parochial League. He’s one of the most dedicated people you’re ever going to run across. You never had to worry about him not being where he said he was going to be.
"He was dependable, loyal to McCort and just a good, all-around person.”
