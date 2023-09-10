ALTOONA, Pa. – Carter Bins drove in three runs, including a walk-off double, to send Altoona to a 5-4 win over Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
In front of 4,651 fans, the Curve earned their fifth straight win in the series with the Senators.
With the game tied at 4, Joe Perez singled to begin the ninth inning and advanced to second after a passed ball. After Matt Fraizer flew out to right field allowing Perez to advance to third, Bins rocked a double to left-center field off Harrisburg reliever Joel Peguero to earn the victory.
Bins recorded run-scoring singles in each of the third and seventh innings to keep Altoona in the game. The Curve scored the game’s first run in the second inning when Jase Bowen tripled and later scored on an RBI single from Connor Scott.
After Harrisburg plated a pair in the third inning on a two-run homer from Wilmer Perez to take a 2-1 lead, the Curve rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning. Bins singled home Tsung-Che Cheng and then Bowen reached on a fielder’s choice to plate another run. Altoona led 3-2.
The Senators took the lead with single runs in the fifth and sixth, only for the Curve to draw even in the seventh when Fraizer reached on a strikeout wild pitch and stole second base. Bins then drove him home with a solid single to left.
Curve left-handed starter Jackson Wolf allowed three rims on five hits in five innings of work, striking out two batters with no walks. Grant Ford allowed a run in the sixth on an RBI double from Donovan Casey before Noe Toribio, Omar Cruz and Oliver Garcia each delivered a scoreless inning of relief.
Altoona finished the season with a 39-30 record at home, welcoming 308,003 fans in attendance. It’s the largest attendance figure for Altoona since 2019 and just the third time since 2008 that the Curve had a season with over 300,000 fans.
The Curve travel to Akron on Tuesday for the final six-game series of the regular season against the RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Altoona sends right-hander Justin Meis to the mound for the 6:35 p.m. first pitch, with Akron’s starter yet to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.