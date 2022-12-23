Throughout the past four football seasons, Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold and Windber’s John Shuster have made one big play after another while elevating their respective teams.
Cody Kimmel emerged as an often dominant part of the stout Berlin Brothersvalley defense this season.
Coach Sam Shutty took a team that went 2-8 a year ago to the Northern Cambria football program’s first District 6 championship.
All four were part of a memorable football season and headline the 31st edition of The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Football Team.
A four-year starter at quarterback and linebacker, Harrold earned Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year after leading the Panthers to a 9-2 record and District 6 Class 3A runner-up finish.
A four-year starting running back, Offensive Player of the Year Shuster rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season – and surpassed 6,000 in his career – as the Ramblers went 11-2 and won their first District 5 title since 2008 in Class 1A.
Defensive Player of the Year Kimmel, a game-changing junior linebacker, fronted a Mountaineers defense that didn’t allow a point through the first seven games and finished 11-1 with eight shutouts, as the District 5-8 Class 2A runner-up.
Coach of the Year Shutty’s 10-4 Colts were picked to finish seventh of 10 Heritage Conference teams in the conference coaches’ preseason poll.
Despite a 4-0 start that included a huge victory over rival Cambria Heights in the season opener, Northern Cambria appeared to be teetering after losing two in a row and three games in five weeks.
But Shutty’s team surged to four straight wins, beating top-seeded Penns Manor in the District 6 Class 1A title game before falling to District 4 power Canton in the PIAA quarterfinals.
The All-Area Football Team builds on a tradition that began in 1992. As in the past 30 seasons, the team is intended to spotlight some of the area’s best scholastic players and performances.
All of the coaches in the 21-team coverage area provided input during the selection process, contributing names of their own team’s top players as well as those who stood out on the opposition throughout 10 to 14 weeks of football.
Some basic standards were applied to the selection process, including the fact that players could not be chosen on both offense and defense.
In addition to the four overall award winners, a first team and second team were selected, as well as an honorable mention list based upon coaches’ nominations.
Consideration was based on individual and team statistical data as well as subjective input.
Tribune-Democrat sports staff members involved in the process included Mike Mastovich, Shawn Curtis and Jake Oswalt.
High schools with football teams in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area include Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township Area, Conemaugh Valley, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Ligonier Valley, Meyersdale Area, McCort-Carroll Catholic, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage Area, Richland, Somerset Area, United Valley, Westmont Hilltop and Windber Area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.