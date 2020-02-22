INDIANA – Five local wrestlers won titles at the Southwest Regional Class AA Tournament on Saturday and 24 from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area qualified for the state tournament – including eight from Chestnut Ridge as the Lions claimed the team championship.
Calan Bollman (106 pounds) and Duane Knisely (220) brought home titles for Chestnut Ridge, while Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy (138) and Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens (285) gave District 5 a total of four champions in what is arguably the toughest AA region in the state. Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington (126) was the other local wrestler to earn a crown.
Chestnut Ridge ran away with the team title, scoring 141 points – 36 more than St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy. Forest Hills was third with 92.5 points.
The top six wrestlers in each weight class advance to the PIAA tournament, which will be held in Hershey March 5-7.
“We had more qualifiers than we’ve ever had, so it was just awesome,” Knisely said. “We kept getting bonus and saw the gap opening up for team points. It was cool to see.”
In addition to their two champions, the Lions had a runner-up in Kai Burkett and third-place finishers in Nathan Holderbaum and Ross Dull.
“It was awesome,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “We were flat last week at districts. We focused on Monday, and they were ready to rip. They did an awesome job this weekend. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Bollman started the finals with a 6-4 victory over Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey in a battle of talented freshmen.
“He did an outstanding job. He got better as the tournament goes, and that’s kind of been his M.O.,” Deputy said.
Knisely needed overtime to beat Glendale’s Cory Johnston 3-1. Late in the sudden-victory period Knisely shot a double-leg attack and moved up to a bear hug and tripped the District 6 champion for the title-winning takedown.
“I knew it was going to take my maximum effort this weekend, and that’s what I brought,” Knisely said. “I made sure I didn’t have any regrets.”
Arrington turned in an impressive performance in an 8-1 victory over Derry Area’s Tyler Cymmerman. Leading 2-1 in the third period, Arrington escaped, then got behind Cymmerman and took him straight to his back for a five-point move.
“Right as I had the arm there, I knew I was going to roll through and catch him in the tilt there,” said Arrington, who won a state title as a freshman last season.
Cassidy will be the favorite to win a PIAA championship at 138 pounds.
He capped a dominating run to his third regional title with a 6-0 victory over Zack Witmer of St. Joseph’s.
“I had two pins, which is different,” Cassidy said of his tournament. “I have 23 technical falls on the year, so it’s switching things up. No one scored a point on me. It’s the best I’ve felt all year.”
Stephens only gave up one point in the tournament, and it came in the final against previously unbeaten Mitch Miles of Laurel. The District 7 champion escaped quickly in the third period to tie the match at 1, but Stephens was able to capitalize on the only shot Miles took. He sprawled, got to the side of Miles and put him on his back for a fall.
“I do good on those scrambles,” said Stephens, a Columbia commit who placed third in the state a year ago. “I wrestle with lighter guys who get in on my legs, so I know how to get out of that.”
Forest Hills’ Erik Gibson and Westmont Hilltop’s Tanner Dluhos each finished as a regional runner-up.
Gibson gave up a takedown in the closing seconds of a 5-4 loss to Bald Eagle Area’s Gage McClenahan – the same wrestler he beat in the District 6 final at 145 pounds a week earlier.
Dluhos led Philipsburg-Osceola’s Parker Moore 1-0 in the third period but fell behind and a failed attempt at a throw widened the margin in a 7-1 loss.
Five Forest Hills wrestlers qualified for the state tournament, with Easton Toth, Noah Teeter and Ryan Weyandt joining Arrington and Gibson in the group moving on to Hershey.
“Overall, I think they all wrestled really well this weekend,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “Besides the one finals match, which I think Erik can win, I think everybody did what I thought they could do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.