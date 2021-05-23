MANHEIM – Bishop McCort Catholic’s Erik Gibson won a Junior state championship in freestyle on Sunday and Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington finished second as each qualified for July’s U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.
It was a big weekend for local wrestlers, with four capturing titles in the 16-and-younger division and four others claiming championships at the lower levels.
Gibson went 5-0 with four technical falls and a pin. A two-time PIAA medalist who was unable to wrestle in the postseason this year after transferring schools, Gibson beat a pair of state qualifiers and a state medalist before routing Greater Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher 21-10 in the championship bout.
Arrington was the runner-up at 145 pounds. He lost 15-8 to Samagan Ulanuulu, who represents Pit Bull Wrestling Club. A native of Kyrgyzstan, Ulanuulu placed second at the Cadet Asian Championships in 2019. Arrington, a two-time PIAA champion in 2019 and 2021, won his first four bouts by technical fall, including a 13-2 victory over state medalist Evan Maag of Notre Dame Green Pond in the semifinals.
The champions in the 16-and-younger division also qualified for Fargo.
United’s Josef Garshnick won the 94-pound title with a pair of technical falls and a 30-second pin in his round-robin bracket.
Bishop McCort’s Mason Gibson captured the 120-pound championship with an 11-2 victory over Manheim Township’s Kamdyn Williams. A PIAA runner-up as a freshman, Gibson had four technical falls in as many matches.
Devon Magro, an eighth-grader at Bishop McCort, claimed the 126-pound title with an 8-1 victory over Burgettstown’s Gaven Suica. Magro went 3-0 with a technical fall and two decisions.
Eighth-grader Luke Sipes of Bishop McCort went 4-0 at 138 pounds, with a 6-3 victory over runner-up Bryson Vaughn of Notre Dame Green Pond.
In the 14-and-younger class, Bishop McCort’s Melvin Miller (92 pounds) and C.J. Pensiero (106) won championships while Somerset’s Easton Mull (97) and Deshonn Valentine (130) each placed second, as did Bishop McCort’s Owen McMullen (165).
Chestnut Ridge’s Kooper Deputy captured the 67-pound title in the 12-and-younger division while his brother Kohyn claimed the 45-pound crown in the 8-and-younger category, just ahead of teammate Jacobi Burkett.
Braxton Smith of Rockwood was second at 63 pounds in the 10-and-younger division.
Erik and Mason Gibson, Garshnick, Sipes, Miller and Kooper and Kohyn Deputy also won Greco-Roman state titles.
Luke Pensiero was the runner-up in Greco at 77 pounds in the 10-and-younger category while Magro, Mull, C.J. Pensiero, Valentine and McMullen each placed second in their respective weights.
