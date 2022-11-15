District 6 2A names volleyball all-stars
District 6 Class 2A named its girls volleyball all-district teams for the 2022 season.
The first team all-district squad includes: Mya Colosimo, Forest Hills, sophomore outside hitter; Mikalah Kim, Central Cambria, senior middle blocker; Reese Hazelton, Philipsburg-Osceola, junior outside hitter; Julia Chunta, Forest Hills, sophomore setter; Kylee Nelson, Tyrone, sophomore libero;
Reagan Irons, Tyrone, senior outside hitter; Lia Konchan, Forest Hills, junior libero; Laikyn Roman, Richland, senior setter; Madelyn Rockwell, Tyrone, junior setter; and Maddie McConnell, West Shamokin, senior outside hitter.
The second team all-district squad includes:
Lydia Worthing, Bellwood-Antis, senior middle blocker; Abigail Smulik, Marion Center, junior setter; Lauren McCombie, Northern Cambria, junior middle blocker; Julia Emel, Penns Valley, senior setter; Sophie Granville, Philipsburg-Osceola, junior outside hitter;
Elaina Gehlman, Tyrone, senior outside hitter; Piper Christine, Tyrone, senior middle blocker; Carissa Krall, Westmont Hilltop, senior middle blocker; and Addison Schirato, Forest Hills, junior middle blocker.
Honorable mention selections include: Lanie Marshall, Richland, sophomore outside hitter; Maya McIlwain, West Shamokin, sophomore libero; Kaitlyn Weitzel, Central, junior setter; Maggie Shadle, Marion Center, senior libero; Kaelee Elkin, Marion Center, junior outside hitter;
Ella Hadley, Penns Valley, junior outside hitter; Maggie Brewer, West Shamokin, junior hitter; Aleya Talmadge, West Shamokin, freshman setter; Mackenzie Mulraney, Cambria Heights, junior middle blocker; Hannah Artley, River Valley, senior middle blocker.
Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club hosts 36th event
The Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club will hold its 36th annual Johnstown Area vs. Somerset Area All-Star Match on Nov. 23 at Westmont Hilltop High School.
The 7 p.m. match will benefit the Conemaugh Township Rotary’s “Twelve Wishes of Christmas.”
The Johnstown Area All-Stars include: Starcia Bainey, Bishop McCort Catholic; Malayna Boring, Bishop McCort Catholic; Kate Edwards, Bishop McCort Catholic; Bella Grecek, Conemaugh Valley; Alexis McKendree, Ferndale; Angelina Wagner, Ferndale; Taylor Mock, Greater Johnstown; Lexi Slanoc, Portage; Keira Sossong, Portage; Laikyn Roman, Richland; Maddie Hoover, Westmont Hilltop; and Carissa Krall, Westmont Hilltop.
Westmont Hilltop's Denise Nairn and Bishop McCort Catholic's Missy Raho will coach the Johnstown Area team.
The Somerset Area All-Stars include: Jenny Countryman, Berlin Brothersvalley; Lana Fairman, Berlin Brothersvalley; Hannah Sodano, Conemaugh Township; Hannah Swank, Conemaugh Township; Amelia Kretchman, Meyersdale; Anna Grandas, North Star; Carissa Pletcher, Rockwood; Grace Robertson, Salisbury-Elk Lick; Jaden Gross, Shade; Jenna Muha, Shade; Gracie Bowers, Somerset; Shawna Walker, Somerset; and Meliah Dusack, Windber.
Conemaugh Township's Laura Swank and Shade's Emma Spinelli will coach the Somerset Area All-Star team.
