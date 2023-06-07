Baseball glove and bat

Baseball

American Legion

Claysburg at Bedford, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Nanty Glo, 6 p.m.

Johnstown Collegiate

Laurel Auto Group vs. O, Central Cambria, 5:30 p.m.

The Hill Group vs. Martella’s Pharmacy, Sargent’s Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Mainline Pharmacy vs. The Hill Group, Sargent’s Stadium, 7:45 p.m.

Softball

High School

PIAA Tournament

Class 3A Quarterfinals

Forest Hills vs. Mid Valley, Central Columbia H.S., noon

Jamestown vs. Chestnut Ridge, North Allegheny H.S., 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you