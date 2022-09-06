Cross Country
High School
Marion Center, West Shamokin at Cambria Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Bedford, Windber at Forest Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Central Cambria at Penn Cambria, 4:30 p.m.
Portage, United at Purchase Line, 4:30 p.m.
Richland, Turkeyfoot Valley at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Carroll, Chestnut Ridge, Johnstown Christian at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
Forest Hills, Richland at Central, 3 p.m.
West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
St. Vincent at Mount Aloysius, 8 p.m.
College Women
Mercyhurst at Pitt-Johnstown, 2 p.m.
Bethany at Mount Aloysius, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township at North Star, 5 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Northern Bedford County at Windber, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Ligonier Valley at Yough, 6 p.m.
Windber at North Star, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Mount Aloysius at St. Vincent, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Richland, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Southern Garrett, 6 p.m.
Football
Grade 7
Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
