Soccer balls
MetroCreativeConnection

Cross Country

High School

Marion Center, West Shamokin at Cambria Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Bedford, Windber at Forest Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Central Cambria at Penn Cambria, 4:30 p.m.

Portage, United at Purchase Line, 4:30 p.m.

Richland, Turkeyfoot Valley at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Carroll, Chestnut Ridge, Johnstown Christian at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

Forest Hills, Richland at Central, 3 p.m.

West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

St. Vincent at Mount Aloysius, 8 p.m.

College Women

Mercyhurst at Pitt-Johnstown, 2 p.m.

Bethany at Mount Aloysius, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Conemaugh Township at North Star, 5 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Northern Bedford County at Windber, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 6 p.m.

Windber at North Star, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Mount Aloysius at St. Vincent, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Berlin Brothersvalley at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Richland, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Southern Garrett, 6 p.m.

Football

Grade 7

Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you