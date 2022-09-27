Cross Country
High School
Central, Central Cambria at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Carroll, Bishop McCort, Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Cambria Heights, River Valley at Purchase Line, 4:30 p.m.
Marion Center, Penns Manor at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Forest Hills, Windber at Richland, 4:30 p.m.
Homer-Center, West Shamokin at United, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
WestPAC tournament, at Somerset Country Club, 9 a.m.
Soccer
College Men
Gannon at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.
College Women
Gannon at Pitt-Johnstown, 1:30 p.m.
Mount Aloysius at Allegheny, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Bedford at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
Central at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.
Forest Hills at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Northern Bedford County at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7:15 p.m.
Somerset at Richland, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Northern Bedford County at Berlin Brothersvalley, 5:15 p.m.
Yough at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Central Cambria's Marley Ratchford vs. Forest Hills' Nadia Daubert, District 6 Class 2A singles championship match, Mansion Park, Altoona, noon
Richland at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bedford at Everett, 6:15 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Conemaugh Valley at Meyersdale, 4 p.m.
