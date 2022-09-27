Golf courses

The study “Golf Around The World” found that there are 34,011 golf courses in the world, 45 percent of which are in the United States.

Cross Country

High School

Central, Central Cambria at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Carroll, Bishop McCort, Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Cambria Heights, River Valley at Purchase Line, 4:30 p.m.

Marion Center, Penns Manor at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Forest Hills, Windber at Richland, 4:30 p.m.

Homer-Center, West Shamokin at United, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

WestPAC tournament, at Somerset Country Club, 9 a.m.

Soccer

College Men

Gannon at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.

College Women

Gannon at Pitt-Johnstown, 1:30 p.m.

Mount Aloysius at Allegheny, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Bedford at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

Central at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.

Forest Hills at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Northern Bedford County at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7:15 p.m.

Somerset at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Northern Bedford County at Berlin Brothersvalley, 5:15 p.m.

Yough at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Central Cambria's Marley Ratchford vs. Forest Hills' Nadia Daubert, District 6 Class 2A singles championship match, Mansion Park, Altoona, noon

Richland at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Bedford at Everett, 6:15 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Conemaugh Valley at Meyersdale, 4 p.m.

