Cross Country
High School
Bishop McCort at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Carroll, Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 4:30 p.m.
Central, Penn Cambria at Richland, 4:30 p.m.
Forest Hills, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Turkeyfoot Valley, Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
Cambria Heights, Penns Manor at United, 4:30 p.m.
Portage, West Shamokin at River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale, Penn Cambria, Portage, Richland, Rockwood, Somerset at Our Town Tee Off Against Drugs Tournament, Park Hills Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Soccer
College Men
St. Francis at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
Carnegie Mellon at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.
College Women
Indiana (Pa.) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
North Star at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.
Bedford at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Windber at Conemaugh Township, 5 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Richland at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Rockwood at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at United, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley at United, 5 p.m.
East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.
Windber at Conemaugh Township, 7:15 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Bishop McCort at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Richland at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Mount Aloysius at Wilson, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Bedford at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Windber, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Berlin Brothersvalley at North Star, 4 p.m.
