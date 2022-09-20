Golf courses

The study “Golf Around The World” found that there are 34,011 golf courses in the world, 45 percent of which are in the United States.

Cross Country

High School

Bishop McCort at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Carroll, Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 4:30 p.m.

Central, Penn Cambria at Richland, 4:30 p.m.

Forest Hills, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Turkeyfoot Valley, Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

Cambria Heights, Penns Manor at United, 4:30 p.m.

Portage, West Shamokin at River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale, Penn Cambria, Portage, Richland, Rockwood, Somerset at Our Town Tee Off Against Drugs Tournament, Park Hills Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Soccer

College Men

St. Francis at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Carnegie Mellon at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.

College Women

Indiana (Pa.) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

North Star at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.

Bedford at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Windber at Conemaugh Township, 5 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Richland at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Rockwood at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at United, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Berlin Brothersvalley at United, 5 p.m.

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.

Windber at Conemaugh Township, 7:15 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Bishop McCort at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Richland at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Mount Aloysius at Wilson, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Bedford at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Windber, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Berlin Brothersvalley at North Star, 4 p.m.

