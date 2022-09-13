Calan Bollman

Chestnut Ridge's Calan Bollman, far left, leads the pack during a cross country meet at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Sept.7, 2022. Bollman finished the co-ed race in 16:43.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Bishop Carroll, Penn Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Central Cambria at Forest Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Cambria Heights, Portage, Richland at Homer-Center, 4:30 p.m.

River Valley, United at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

Central at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

Bedford at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Rockwood, Shanksville-Stonycreek at Conemaugh Valley, 3 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Geneva at Mount Aloysius, 5 p.m.

St. Francis at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

College Women

Pitt-Johnstown at Clarion, 6 p.m.

Chatham at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Bishop Carroll at Central, 4 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 5 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

North Star at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Cambria Heights at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 7:15 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Bedford at Central, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 4 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Mount Aloysius at Geneva, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

