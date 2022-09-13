Cross Country
High School
Bishop Carroll, Penn Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Central Cambria at Forest Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Cambria Heights, Portage, Richland at Homer-Center, 4:30 p.m.
River Valley, United at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.
Central at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
Bedford at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Rockwood, Shanksville-Stonycreek at Conemaugh Valley, 3 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Geneva at Mount Aloysius, 5 p.m.
St. Francis at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown at Clarion, 6 p.m.
Chatham at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Bishop Carroll at Central, 4 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 5 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
North Star at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Cambria Heights at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 7:15 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Bedford at Central, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 4 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Mount Aloysius at Geneva, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
