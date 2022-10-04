Steven Campitell, Cyrus Mardis

Windber’s Steven Campitell, left, heads a ball in front of Northern Cambria’s Cyrus Mardis during a non-conference match in Windber, PA., Monday, Oct.3, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
Cross Country

High School

Marion Center at Cambria Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Carroll, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Bedford, Somerset at Penn Cambria, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop McCort, Central Cambria, Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Mount Aloysius at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

College Women

Mount Aloysius at Mary Washington, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Central at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

North Star at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Bedford at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Central Cambria at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Rockwood at Conemaugh Township, 5 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 6 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

District 6 Class 2A doubles championship match, Central’s Julia Ritchey-Ashlyn Renner vs. Central Cambria’s Marley Ratchford-Ella Persio, Mansion Park, Altoona, noon

Bishop McCort at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

District 5 Class 2A Semifinals

(4) Claysburg-Kimmel at (1) Bedford, 4 p.m.

(3) Chestnut Ridge at (2) Somerset, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Penn Highlands Community College at Butler County Community College, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

North Star at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Portage at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.

Shade at Northern Bedford County, 6 p.m.

