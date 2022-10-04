Cross Country
High School
Marion Center at Cambria Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Carroll, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Bedford, Somerset at Penn Cambria, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop McCort, Central Cambria, Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Mount Aloysius at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
College Women
Mount Aloysius at Mary Washington, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Central at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
North Star at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Bedford at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Central Cambria at Richland, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Rockwood at Conemaugh Township, 5 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 6 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
District 6 Class 2A doubles championship match, Central’s Julia Ritchey-Ashlyn Renner vs. Central Cambria’s Marley Ratchford-Ella Persio, Mansion Park, Altoona, noon
Bishop McCort at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
District 5 Class 2A Semifinals
(4) Claysburg-Kimmel at (1) Bedford, 4 p.m.
(3) Chestnut Ridge at (2) Somerset, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Penn Highlands Community College at Butler County Community College, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
North Star at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Portage at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.
Shade at Northern Bedford County, 6 p.m.
