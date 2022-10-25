Calan Bollman

Chestnut Ridge senior Calan Bollman, second from left, gains position on the pack at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference cross country championships in Portage, Wednesday, Oct.19, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

District 5-8 Class 1A and 2A championships, at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

California (Pa.) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.

College Women

Pitt-Johnstown at Indiana (Pa.), 1 p.m.

High School Girls

District 5 Playoffs

Class 1A Quarterfinals

(6) Berlin Brothersvalley at (3) Rockwood, 4 p.m.

(8) Southern Fulton at (1) Windber, 7 p.m.

(5) McConnellsburg at (4) Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

(7) Everett at (2) Northern Bedford County, 7 p.m.

District 5-6 Playoffs

Class 2A Quarterfinals

(8) Cambria Heights vs. (1) Central, at Mansion Park, Altoona, 6 p.m.

(5) Forest Hills vs. (4) Tyrone, at Mansion Park, Altoona, 8 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Pitt-Greensburg at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

District 6 Playoffs

Class 1A First Round

(9) Moshannon Valley at (8) Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.

(12) St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at (5) Glendale, 7 p.m.

(11) United at (6) Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.

(10) Bishop Guilfoyle at (7) Ferndale, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you