Cross Country
High School
District 5-8 Class 1A and 2A championships, at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
California (Pa.) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown at Indiana (Pa.), 1 p.m.
High School Girls
District 5 Playoffs
Class 1A Quarterfinals
(6) Berlin Brothersvalley at (3) Rockwood, 4 p.m.
(8) Southern Fulton at (1) Windber, 7 p.m.
(5) McConnellsburg at (4) Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.
(7) Everett at (2) Northern Bedford County, 7 p.m.
District 5-6 Playoffs
Class 2A Quarterfinals
(8) Cambria Heights vs. (1) Central, at Mansion Park, Altoona, 6 p.m.
(5) Forest Hills vs. (4) Tyrone, at Mansion Park, Altoona, 8 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Pitt-Greensburg at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
District 6 Playoffs
Class 1A First Round
(9) Moshannon Valley at (8) Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
(12) St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at (5) Glendale, 7 p.m.
(11) United at (6) Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.
(10) Bishop Guilfoyle at (7) Ferndale, 7 p.m.
