Cross Country
High School
Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship meet, at Maple Crest Golf Course, 3 p.m.
Meyersdale at Foundations Christian, 4 p.m.
Golf
High School
Penn Cambria girls at PIAA Class 2A team championships, Penn State Blue course, 8:30 a.m.
Soccer
College Men
Mount Aloysius at La Roche, 3 p.m.
College Women
Clarion at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.
La Roche at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Greater Johnstown at Central, 4 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at HOPE for Hyndman, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Windber at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Ligonier Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
River Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.