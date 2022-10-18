Calan Bollman

Chestnut Ridge's Calan Bollman, far left, leads the pack during a cross country meet at Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Sept.7, 2022. Bollman finished the co-ed race in 16:43.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship meet, at Maple Crest Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Meyersdale at Foundations Christian, 4 p.m.

Golf

High School

Penn Cambria girls at PIAA Class 2A team championships, Penn State Blue course, 8:30 a.m.

Soccer

College Men

Mount Aloysius at La Roche, 3 p.m.

College Women

Clarion at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.

La Roche at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Greater Johnstown at Central, 4 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at HOPE for Hyndman, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Windber at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Ligonier Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

River Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you