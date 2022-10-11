Cross Country

High School

Bishop McCort, Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Somerset, Windber at Central Cambria, Lilly Park, 4;30 p.m.

Bedford, Bishop Carroll, Richland at Penn Cambria, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships, at Summit Country Club, 3 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Seton Hill at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.

College Women

Pitt-Johnstown at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

High School Boys

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at HOPE for Hyndman, 4 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.

Rockwood at Windber, 5 p.m.

Forest Hills at Central, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

United at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Richland at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Windber, 7:15 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

District 6 Class 2A Team Championship

(2) Westmont Hilltop at (1) Central Cambria, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Penn State Altoona at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Shade at HOPE for Hyndman, 6 p.m.

United at Marion Center, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Richland, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Central at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

