Cross Country
High School
Bishop McCort, Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Somerset, Windber at Central Cambria, Lilly Park, 4;30 p.m.
Bedford, Bishop Carroll, Richland at Penn Cambria, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships, at Summit Country Club, 3 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Seton Hill at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at HOPE for Hyndman, 4 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.
Rockwood at Windber, 5 p.m.
Forest Hills at Central, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
United at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Richland at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Windber, 7:15 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
District 6 Class 2A Team Championship
(2) Westmont Hilltop at (1) Central Cambria, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Penn State Altoona at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Shade at HOPE for Hyndman, 6 p.m.
United at Marion Center, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Richland, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Central at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
