Soccer
College Men
AMCC Semifinal
(3) Alfred State at (2) Mount Aloysius, 2 p.m.
College Women
AMCC Semifinal
(6) Mount Aloysius at (2) Penn State Behrend, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
District 6 Playoffs
Class 1A Championship
(2) United vs. (1) Richland, at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
District 5 Playoffs
Class 1A Championship
(3) Rockwood vs. (1) Windber, at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
AMCC First Round
(6) La Roche at (3) Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
District 5 Playoffs
Class 1A Championship
(2) Shade vs. (1) Conemaugh Township, at Windber, 7 p.m.
District 6 Playoffs
Class 1A Semifinals
(4) Bishop McCort at (1) West Branch, 7 p.m.
(3) Homer-Center at (2) Portage, 7 p.m.
