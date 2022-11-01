Jack Becker, Isaiah Armstrong

Bedford’s Jack Becker, left, and Somerset’s Isaiah Armstrong field a ball put back into play during a PIAA District 5 Class 2A championship match in Windber, PA., Tuesday, Nov.1, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Soccer

College Men

AMCC Semifinal

(3) Alfred State at (2) Mount Aloysius, 2 p.m.

College Women

AMCC Semifinal

(6) Mount Aloysius at (2) Penn State Behrend, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

District 6 Playoffs

Class 1A Championship

(2) United vs. (1) Richland, at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

District 5 Playoffs

Class 1A Championship

(3) Rockwood vs. (1) Windber, at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

AMCC First Round

(6) La Roche at (3) Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

District 5 Playoffs

Class 1A Championship

(2) Shade vs. (1) Conemaugh Township, at Windber, 7 p.m.

District 6 Playoffs

Class 1A Semifinals

(4) Bishop McCort at (1) West Branch, 7 p.m.

(3) Homer-Center at (2) Portage, 7 p.m.

