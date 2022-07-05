Baseball glove and bat

Baseball

American Legion

Cambria County League

Bedford at Claysburg, 6 p.m.

Richland at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Johnstown Collegiate League

Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors vs. Martella’s Pharmacy, Roxbury Park, 5:30 p.m.

Mainline Pharmacy vs. “O”, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 5:30 p.m.

Laurel Auto Group vs. Mainline Pharmacy, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 7:45 p.m.

Softball

Greater Johnstown Women

Murphy’s vs. Roxy’s Rebels, 6 p.m.

The Haven vs. Bennett’s, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you