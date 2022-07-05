Baseball
American Legion
Cambria County League
Bedford at Claysburg, 6 p.m.
Richland at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Collegiate League
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors vs. Martella’s Pharmacy, Roxbury Park, 5:30 p.m.
Mainline Pharmacy vs. “O”, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 5:30 p.m.
Laurel Auto Group vs. Mainline Pharmacy, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 7:45 p.m.
Softball
Greater Johnstown Women
Murphy’s vs. Roxy’s Rebels, 6 p.m.
The Haven vs. Bennett’s, 7 p.m.
