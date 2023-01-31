Jonah Horner

Richland goalie Jonah Horner stops a Conemaugh Valley shot during a Laurel Mountain Hockey League game in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Jan.3, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Basketball

College Men

Penn State Altoona at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.

College Women

Mount Aloysius at Penn State Altoona, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Penn Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Purchase Line at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Richland, 6 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at Shade, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Ferndale at Blacklick Valley (varsity only), 6 p.m.

Central at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Windber at North Star, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Rifle

High School

Bishop Carroll at Dubois, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Conemaugh Township, 5 p.m.

Swimming

High School

Cambria Heights at Tyrone, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

High School

Glendale at United, 7 p.m.

