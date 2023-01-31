Basketball
College Men
Penn State Altoona at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.
College Women
Mount Aloysius at Penn State Altoona, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Penn Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Purchase Line at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Richland, 6 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley at Shade, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Ferndale at Blacklick Valley (varsity only), 6 p.m.
Central at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Windber at North Star, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Rifle
High School
Bishop Carroll at Dubois, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Conemaugh Township, 5 p.m.
Swimming
High School
Cambria Heights at Tyrone, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
High School
Glendale at United, 7 p.m.
