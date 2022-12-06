Patrick Haigh, Sam Penna

Bishop Guilfoyle’s Patrick Haigh, left, pressures Richland’s Sam Penna during a PIAA District 6 Class 3A championship game in Ebensburg, PA., Wednesday, Mar.2, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Basketball

High School Boys

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Windber, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Bellwood-Antis at United, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at West Branch, 6 p.m.

Swimming

High School

Central Cambria at Northern Cambria, 4:15 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 4:15 p.m.

Wrestling

High School

Tussey Mountain at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

