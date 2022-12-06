Basketball
High School Boys
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Windber, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Bellwood-Antis at United, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at West Branch, 6 p.m.
Swimming
High School
Central Cambria at Northern Cambria, 4:15 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 4:15 p.m.
Wrestling
High School
Tussey Mountain at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.