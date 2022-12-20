Basketball

High School Boys

Bishop Carroll at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

North Star at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.

Central at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Windber at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Richland at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Tyrone, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Greater Johnstown at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Central, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry Area, 6 p.m.

Portage at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Richland, 6 p.m.

United at River Valley, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Rifle

High School

Rockwood at Berlin Brothersvalley, 3 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Meyersdale, 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Portage, 4 p.m.

Swimming

High School

Marion Center at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 4:15 p.m.

Altoona at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

High School

Conemaugh Township at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

United at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.

