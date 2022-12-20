Basketball
High School Boys
Bishop Carroll at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
North Star at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.
Central at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Windber at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Richland at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Tyrone, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Greater Johnstown at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Central, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Derry Area, 6 p.m.
Portage at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Richland, 6 p.m.
United at River Valley, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Rifle
High School
Rockwood at Berlin Brothersvalley, 3 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Meyersdale, 4 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Portage, 4 p.m.
Swimming
High School
Marion Center at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 4:15 p.m.
Altoona at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
High School
Conemaugh Township at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.
United at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.
