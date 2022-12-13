Shakile Ferguson, Dom Alberta

Bishop McCort’s Shakile Ferguson (left) gets tripped up trying to get by Greater Johnstown’s Dom Alberta during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game in Johnstown, PA., Friday, Dec.9, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Basketball

High School Boys

Bedford at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

United at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Portage at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Richland, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Windber, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Bishop Carroll at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

North Star at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Shade, 6 p.m.

Richland at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Rifle

High School

Bishop Carroll at Rockwood, 2:30 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Berlin Brothersvalley, 3 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Portage, 4 p.m.

Swimming

High School

Somerset at Northern Cambria, 4:15 p.m.

Richland at Hollidaysburg, 4:30 p.m.

Altoona at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

High School

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

