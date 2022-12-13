Basketball
High School Boys
Bedford at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
United at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Portage at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Richland, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Windber, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Bishop Carroll at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
North Star at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Shade, 6 p.m.
Richland at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Rifle
High School
Bishop Carroll at Rockwood, 2:30 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Berlin Brothersvalley, 3 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Portage, 4 p.m.
Swimming
High School
Somerset at Northern Cambria, 4:15 p.m.
Richland at Hollidaysburg, 4:30 p.m.
Altoona at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
High School
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
