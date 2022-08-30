Maurah Shortt, Willa Sharbaugh, Kaylee Frederick

Somerset’s Maurah Shortt, left, and Willa Sharbaugh, center, try and steal from Conemaugh Township’s Kaylee Frederick during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match in Somerset, PA., Tuesday, Aug.30, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Central Cambria, Portage at Penn Cambria, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

Conemaugh Township, Northern Cambria at Ferndale, 3 p.m.

Rockwood at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 3 p.m.

Central, Central Cambria at Somerset, 3 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry Area, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Shepherd at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.

High School Girls

Everett at Conemaugh Township, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Bishop McCort at Bishop Guilfoyle, 3:30 p.m.

Forest Hills at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 4 p.m.

Central at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Windber at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

