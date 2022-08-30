Cross Country
High School
Central Cambria, Portage at Penn Cambria, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
Conemaugh Township, Northern Cambria at Ferndale, 3 p.m.
Rockwood at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 3 p.m.
Central, Central Cambria at Somerset, 3 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Derry Area, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Shepherd at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
Everett at Conemaugh Township, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Bishop McCort at Bishop Guilfoyle, 3:30 p.m.
Forest Hills at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 4 p.m.
Central at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Windber at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
