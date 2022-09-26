Cross Country
High School
Johnstown Christian, Meyersdale, Turkeyfoot Valley at Windber, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School Boys
District 6 Class 2A championships, at Scotch Valley Country Club, 10 a.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
United at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
North Star at Windber, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
West Branch at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
United at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.
Central at Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Somerset at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Penn College at Mount Aloysius, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana (Pa.) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Bishop Guilfoyle at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Central, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
North Star at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
United at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at River Valley, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Valley, 6 p.m.
Portage at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Shade at Windber, 6 p.m.
Football
Grade 7
Forest Hills at Richland, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Central at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
