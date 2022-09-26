Lukas Cascino

Bishop McCort junior Lukas Cascino eyes a putt on #5 during a high school golf match at Windber Country Club in Salix, PA., Tuesday, Aug.24, 2021.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Johnstown Christian, Meyersdale, Turkeyfoot Valley at Windber, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School Boys

District 6 Class 2A championships, at Scotch Valley Country Club, 10 a.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

United at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

North Star at Windber, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls

Conemaugh Township at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

West Branch at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

United at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.

Central at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Somerset at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Penn College at Mount Aloysius, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana (Pa.) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Bishop Guilfoyle at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Central, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

North Star at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

United at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at River Valley, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Valley, 6 p.m.

Portage at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Shade at Windber, 6 p.m.

Football

Grade 7

Forest Hills at Richland, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Central at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

