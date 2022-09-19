Golf courses

The study “Golf Around The World” found that there are 34,011 golf courses in the world, 45 percent of which are in the United States.

Golf

High School

Ligonier Valley at Mount Pleasant, 2:15 p.m.

Homer-Center at Portage, 3 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Rockwood, 3 p.m.

Central Mountain at Northern Cambria, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Cental Penn College at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.

College Women

Mount Aloysius at Carlow, 6 p.m.

High School Boys

Johnstown Christian at Blair County Christian, 5 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Bethlehem Center, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Johnstown Christian at Blair County Christian, 3 p.m.

North Star at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Central at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Richland at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Windber, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Westmoreland County Community College at Penn Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

North Star at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Penns Manor at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Purchase Line at Portage, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Richland, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at United, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Football

Grade 7

Bedford at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Central, 5 p.m.

Somerset at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you