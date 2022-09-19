Golf
High School
Ligonier Valley at Mount Pleasant, 2:15 p.m.
Homer-Center at Portage, 3 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Rockwood, 3 p.m.
Central Mountain at Northern Cambria, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Cental Penn College at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.
College Women
Mount Aloysius at Carlow, 6 p.m.
High School Boys
Johnstown Christian at Blair County Christian, 5 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Bethlehem Center, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Johnstown Christian at Blair County Christian, 3 p.m.
North Star at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Central at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Richland at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Windber, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Westmoreland County Community College at Penn Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
North Star at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Penns Manor at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Purchase Line at Portage, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Richland, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at United, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Football
Grade 7
Bedford at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Central, 5 p.m.
Somerset at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
