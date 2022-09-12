Golf courses

Cross Country

High School

Johnstown Christian, Turkeyfoot Valley, Windber at Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.

Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School 

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.

Bedford, Richland, Somerset at Bishop Guilfoyle, 3 p.m.

Bishop Carroll, Central Cambria, Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 3 p.m.

Portage at Northern Cambria, 3:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Central Cambria, Penn Cambria at Hollidaysburg, 3 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Cambria Heights at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

United at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Rockwood at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Central at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.

Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Central Cambria at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Salem at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Penn State Harrisburg at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Somerset at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Portage at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

United at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at North Star, 6 p.m.

Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Central at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Shade, 6 p.m.

Football

Grade 7

Forest Hills at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Central, 5 p.m.

Somerset at Greater Johnstown, 5 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 5:30 p.m.

