Austin Elliot, Chase Rogal, Dylan Fyock

Conemaugh Township’s Austin Elliot, center, chases a loose ball along with Cambria Heights’ Chase Rogal, left, and Dylan Fyock during an inter-conference match in Davidsville, PA., Tuesday, Sept.13, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Meyersdale at Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Penn State New Kensington at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Cambria Heights at United, 5 p.m.

Southern Fulton at Windber, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls

Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at North Star, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Southern Fulton at Windber, 5 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Cambria Heights at United, 7 p.m.

Forest Hills at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Bishop McCort at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Allegany (Md.) at Penn Highlands Community College, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Penn Cambria at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Richland at Central, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry Area, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at North Star, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Portage, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

United at River Valley, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley vs. Shade, at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Northern Bedford County at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Grade 7

Richland at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Forest Hills at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Central Cambria at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you