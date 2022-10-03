Cross Country
High School
Meyersdale at Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Penn State New Kensington at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Cambria Heights at United, 5 p.m.
Southern Fulton at Windber, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at North Star, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Southern Fulton at Windber, 5 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights at United, 7 p.m.
Forest Hills at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Bishop McCort at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Allegany (Md.) at Penn Highlands Community College, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Penn Cambria at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Richland at Central, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Derry Area, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at North Star, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Portage, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
United at River Valley, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley vs. Shade, at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Northern Bedford County at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Grade 7
Richland at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Forest Hills at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Central Cambria at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.