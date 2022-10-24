Hockey
High School
Laurel Mountain
State College at Richland, 1st Summit Arena, 7:05 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Hollidaysburg, 8:45 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Mount Aloysius at Pitt-Greensburg, 3 p.m.
College Women
Pitt-Greensburg at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
District 6 Playoffs
Class 1A First Round
(6) Bishop Carroll at (3) Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
(5) Bald Eagle Area at (4) West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Class 2A First Round
(5) Juniata at (4) Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.
(6) Penn Cambria at (3) Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
PIAA Class 2A First Round
Bedford vs. Knoch, at North Allegheny H.S., 2 p.m.
Conrad Weiser vs. Central Cambria, at Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, 12:30 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Clarion at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Heritage Conference Semifinals
Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex
Indiana
(East-2) Northern Cambria vs. (West-1) West Shamokin (best-of-3), 6 p.m.
(West-2) Homer-Center vs. (East-1) Portage (best-of-3), 7 p.m.
Championship (best-of-5), two semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
WestPAC Championship
(South champ) Shade vs. (North champ) Conemaugh Township, at Windber, 7 p.m.
Football
Grade 7
Chestnut Ridge at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Central at Richland, 5:30 p.m.
Somerset at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
