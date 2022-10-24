Jada Willinsky

Portage’s Jada Willinsky goes for a dig during a Heritage Conference match against United, in Armagh, PA., Thursday, PA., Sept.1, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Hockey

High School

Laurel Mountain

State College at Richland, 1st Summit Arena, 7:05 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Hollidaysburg, 8:45 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Mount Aloysius at Pitt-Greensburg, 3 p.m.

College Women

Pitt-Greensburg at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

District 6 Playoffs

Class 1A First Round

(6) Bishop Carroll at (3) Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

(5) Bald Eagle Area at (4) West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Class 2A First Round

(5) Juniata at (4) Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.

(6) Penn Cambria at (3) Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

PIAA Class 2A First Round

Bedford vs. Knoch, at North Allegheny H.S., 2 p.m.

Conrad Weiser vs. Central Cambria, at Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Clarion at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Heritage Conference Semifinals

Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex

Indiana

(East-2) Northern Cambria vs. (West-1) West Shamokin (best-of-3), 6 p.m.

(West-2) Homer-Center vs. (East-1) Portage (best-of-3), 7 p.m.

Championship (best-of-5), two semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

WestPAC Championship

(South champ) Shade vs. (North champ) Conemaugh Township, at Windber, 7 p.m.

Football

Grade 7

Chestnut Ridge at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Central at Richland, 5:30 p.m.

Somerset at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you