Jack Ankeny

Conemaugh Township senior Jack Ankeny eyes a putt on #4 during a high school match against Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale at Berkley Hills Golf Course in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Aug.29, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Golf

High School

PIAA Class 2A championships, at Penn State Blue course, 8:30 a.m.

Hockey

High School

Laurel Mountain

Central Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 5:50 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Southern Fulton at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.

High School Girls

Bishop Carroll at Central, 4 p.m.

Rockwood at Southern Fulton, 4 p.m.

United at West Branch, 4 p.m.

North Star at Conemaugh Township, 5 p.m.

Windber at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bedford, 7 p.m.

North Star at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 7 p.m.

United at Windber, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Point Park at Pitt-Johnstown, 5 p.m.

Penn Highlands Community College at Garrett College, 6 p.m.

Mount Aloysius at La Roche, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Greater Johnstown at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Central, 6 p.m.

Purchase Line at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at North Star, 6 p.m.

Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Windber, 6 p.m.

Football

Grade 7

Central Cambria at Richland, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Forest Hills at Central, 5 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you