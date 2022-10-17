Golf
High School
PIAA Class 2A championships, at Penn State Blue course, 8:30 a.m.
Hockey
High School
Laurel Mountain
Central Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 5:50 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Southern Fulton at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.
High School Girls
Bishop Carroll at Central, 4 p.m.
Rockwood at Southern Fulton, 4 p.m.
United at West Branch, 4 p.m.
North Star at Conemaugh Township, 5 p.m.
Windber at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bedford, 7 p.m.
North Star at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 7 p.m.
United at Windber, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Point Park at Pitt-Johnstown, 5 p.m.
Penn Highlands Community College at Garrett College, 6 p.m.
Mount Aloysius at La Roche, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Greater Johnstown at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Central, 6 p.m.
Purchase Line at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Freeport, 6 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at North Star, 6 p.m.
Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Windber, 6 p.m.
Football
Grade 7
Central Cambria at Richland, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Forest Hills at Central, 5 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
