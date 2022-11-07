Hockey
High School
Laurel Mountain
Conemaugh Valley at Somerset, North Central Recreation Center, 5:50 p.m.
State College at Westmont Hilltop, North Central Recreation Center, 7:50 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Greater Johnstown, 1st Summit Arena, 8:20 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Class 1A First Round
United vs. Winchester Thurston, at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 2A First Round
Beaver vs. Bedford, at Windber Stadium, 5 p.m.
High School Girls
Class 1A First Round
Rockwood at Freedom Area, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Windber, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A First Round
Mount Pleasant vs. Bedford, at Richland, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
PIAA Tournament
Class 1A First Round
Bishop Canevin at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.
Shade at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Class 2A First Round
Tyrone at Somerset, 7 p.m.
