Jacob Cessna, Cole Taylor, Jack Becker

Richland’s Jacob Cessna, middle, cuts between Bedford’s Cole Taylor, left, and Jack Becker during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Hockey

High School

Laurel Mountain

Forest Hills at Richland, 1st Summit Arena, 5:50 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Greater Johnstown, 1st Summit Arena, 8:20 p.m.

PIHL

Westmont Hilltop at Wheeling Catholic, 7:20 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

District 5 Playoffs

Class 1A Semifinals

(4) Everett at (1) McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.

(3) Rockwood at (2) Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Championship

(2) Somerset vs. (1) Bedford, at Windber, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

District 5-8 Playoffs

Class 2A Semifinals

(4) North Star at (1) Somerset, 7 p.m.

(3) Bedford at (2) Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.

District 6 Playoffs

Class 2A Quarterfinals

(8) Central Cambria at (1) Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.

(5) Penns Valley at (4) Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.

(6) Tyrone at (3) Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

(7) Marion Center at (2) West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

