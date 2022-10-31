Hockey
High School
Laurel Mountain
Forest Hills at Richland, 1st Summit Arena, 5:50 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Greater Johnstown, 1st Summit Arena, 8:20 p.m.
PIHL
Westmont Hilltop at Wheeling Catholic, 7:20 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
District 5 Playoffs
Class 1A Semifinals
(4) Everett at (1) McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.
(3) Rockwood at (2) Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Championship
(2) Somerset vs. (1) Bedford, at Windber, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
District 5-8 Playoffs
Class 2A Semifinals
(4) North Star at (1) Somerset, 7 p.m.
(3) Bedford at (2) Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.
District 6 Playoffs
Class 2A Quarterfinals
(8) Central Cambria at (1) Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
(5) Penns Valley at (4) Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.
(6) Tyrone at (3) Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
(7) Marion Center at (2) West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
