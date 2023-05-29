Baseball glove and bat

Baseball

High School

District 5-8-9 Tournament

Class 3A Subregional Championship

Chestnut Ridge vs. Punxsutawney, at Bedford, 1 p.m.

District 6 Tournament

Class 2A Championship

(2) Mount Union vs. (1) Bald Eagle Area, at Mount Aloysius, 4 p.m.

Softball

High School

District 5 Tournament

Class 1A Semifinals

(4) McConnellsburg at (1) Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.

(3) Berlin Brothersvalley at (2) Shade, 4:30 p.m.

District 5-9 Tournament

Class 3A Subregional Championship

Punxsutawney vs. Chestnut Ridge

