Baseball
High School
District 5-8-9 Tournament
Class 3A Subregional Championship
Chestnut Ridge vs. Punxsutawney, at Bedford, 1 p.m.
District 6 Tournament
Class 2A Championship
(2) Mount Union vs. (1) Bald Eagle Area, at Mount Aloysius, 4 p.m.
Softball
High School
District 5 Tournament
Class 1A Semifinals
(4) McConnellsburg at (1) Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.
(3) Berlin Brothersvalley at (2) Shade, 4:30 p.m.
District 5-9 Tournament
Class 3A Subregional Championship
Punxsutawney vs. Chestnut Ridge
