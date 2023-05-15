Baseball glove and bat

Baseball

High School

Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Windber, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

High School 

District 7 Tournament

Class 3A First Round

(11) Ligonier Valley vs. (6) Hopewell, at Plum, 5 p.m.

Regular Season

Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 3:30 p.m.

Shade at Conemaugh Township, 4:15 p.m.

Rockwood at Fannett-Metal, 4:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

High School

District 6 Class 2A and 3A championships, Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Boys

Class 3A Championship

(2) Altoona vs. (1) State College, at Tyrone Area M.S., 7 p.m.

