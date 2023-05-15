Baseball
High School
Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Windber, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
High School
District 7 Tournament
Class 3A First Round
(11) Ligonier Valley vs. (6) Hopewell, at Plum, 5 p.m.
Regular Season
Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 3:30 p.m.
Shade at Conemaugh Township, 4:15 p.m.
Rockwood at Fannett-Metal, 4:30 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Track and Field
High School
District 6 Class 2A and 3A championships, Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Boys
Class 3A Championship
(2) Altoona vs. (1) State College, at Tyrone Area M.S., 7 p.m.
