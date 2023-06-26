Baseball
American Legion
Nanty Glo at Claysburg, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Richland, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy vs. O, Forest Hills, 5:30 p.m.
Mainline Pharmacy vs. Laurel Auto Group, Sargent’s Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Martella’s Pharmacy vs. O, Sargent’s Stadium, 7:45 p.m.
Softball
Greater Johnstown
Women’s Slow-Pitch
Bennett's vs. The Haven, 6 p.m.
Back Room Saloon vs. Fetz's Sports Pub, 7 p.m.
