Baseball
Cambria County American Legion League
Claysburg at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.
Somerset at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Collegiate League
"O" vs. Martella's Pharmacy, Roxbury Park, 5:30 p.m.
Mainline Pharmacy vs. Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, Mount Aloysius, 6 p.m.
"O" vs. Laurel Auto Group, Roxbury Park, 7:45 p.m.
Prospect League
West Virginia at Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Softball
Greater Johnstown Women
Roxy's Rebels vs. Johnstown Inn, 6 p.m.
Bennett's vs. Murphy's, 7 p.m.
