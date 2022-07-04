Baseball glove and bat

Baseball

Cambria County American Legion League

Claysburg at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Somerset at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Johnstown Collegiate League

"O" vs. Martella's Pharmacy, Roxbury Park, 5:30 p.m.

Mainline Pharmacy vs. Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, Mount Aloysius, 6 p.m.

"O" vs. Laurel Auto Group, Roxbury Park, 7:45 p.m.

Prospect League

West Virginia at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Softball

Greater Johnstown Women

Roxy's Rebels vs. Johnstown Inn, 6 p.m.

Bennett's vs. Murphy's, 7 p.m.

