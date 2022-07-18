Baseball
American Legion
Region 7 Tournament
Semifinals
At Bedford H.S.
Pool A winner vs. Pool B runner-up, 11 a.m.
Pool B winner vs. Pool A runner-up, 2 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Johnstown Collegiate League
Semifinal Series (Best-of-5)
(2) Mainline Pharmacy vs. (3) Martella's Pharmacy, Sargent's Stadium at the Point, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Greater Johnstown Women
Johnstown Inn vs. Bennett's, 6 p.m.
Roxy's Rebels vs. The Haven, 7 p.m.
